July 1 Teams for Tuesday's 2014 World Cup Round of 16 match between Belgium and United States at the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador.
Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Vincent Kompany, 15-Daniel Van Buyten, 5-Jan Vertonghen; 6-Axel Witsel, 8-Marouane Fellaini; 14-Dries Mertens, 10-Eden Hazard, 7-Kevin De Bruyne; 17-Divock Origi
Substitutes: 3-Thomas Vermaelen, 9-Romelu Lukaku, 11-Kevin Mirallas, 12-Simon Mignolet, 13-Sammy Bossut, 18-Nicolas Lombaerts, 19-Mousa Dembele, 20-Adnan Januzaj, 21-Anthony Vanden Borre, 22-Nacer Chadli, 23-Laurent Ciman United States: 1-Tim Howard; 3-Omar Gonzalez, 23-Fabian Johnson, 5-Matt Besler, 7-DaMarcus Beasley, 20-Geoff Cameron; 19-Graham Zusi, 11-Alejandro Bedoya, 4-Michael Bradley, 13-Jermaine Jones; 8-Clint Dempsey
Substitutes: 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 6-John Brooks, 9-Aron Johannsson, 10-Mix Diskerud, 12-Brad Guzan, 14-Brad Davis, 15-Kyle Beckerman, 16-Julian Green, 17-Jozy Altidore, 18-Chris Wondolowski, 21-Timmy Chandler, 22-Nick Rimando
Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria) (Compiled by Simon Jennings)