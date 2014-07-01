SALVADOR, Brazil, July 1 Belgium coach Marc Wilmots handed a first World Cup start to striker Divock Origi for Tuesday's second round clash with the United States at the Fonte Nova arena, while captain Vincent Kompany was passed fit to play.

Origi, who has scored once in three substitute appearances in Brazil, comes in for Romelu Lukaku who has yet to find the net at the World Cup. Kompany plays in central defence after passing a late fitness test following a groin injury.

The United States left striker Jozy Altidore on the bench after he only recently returned to training following a hamstring injury, meaning Clint Dempsey again leads the attack.

Coach Juergen Klinsmann opted to drop holding midfielder Kyle Beckerman with Geoff Cameron coming into the side, while Alejandro Bedoya plays on the wing instead of Brad Davis. (editing by Justin Palmer)