FORTALEZA, Brazil, July 4 Brazil forward Neymar was taken to hospital after being injured in the closing stages of the 2-1 World Cup quarter-final win over Colombia on Friday that kept the hosts on course for a sixth title.

Neymar, who has scored four goals in the tournament to lead Brazil's attack, went down after a challenge by Colombia's Juan Zuniga in the 88th minute and looked to be in pain.

He had to be carried off on a stretcher and was replaced by defender Henrique.

Brazilian television said Neymar was taken straight to hospital without elaborating on the nature of his injury

Brazil will face Germany in the semi-final in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday without captain Thiago Silva who was booked on Friday and misses the game through suspension. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)