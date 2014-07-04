SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazil will face Germany in the World Cup semi-final but they are already treating the game as a final, forward Hulk and central defender David Luiz said Friday.

"It will be a final but hopefully we'll make it to the (real final at the) Maracana," Hulk said moments after Brazil overcame Colombia 2-1 in a thrilling contest.

"Every game is a final, there are no easy games," he added.

Luiz, who scored Brazil's second goal after 69 minutes with a stunning freekick, agreed with that assessment and promised fireworks in next Tuesday's game in Belo Horizonte.

"It will be a big game, a classic in world terms, and it will be very hard. They always play the same way, it will be a great game."

Germany beat France 1-0 in Friday's earlier quarter-final.

Brazil and Germany have met once in the World Cup before, when the Brazilians won 2-0 in the 2002 final. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)