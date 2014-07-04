FORTALEZA, Brazil, July 4 Brazil's Maicon will make his first appearance of the World Cup, replacing Dani Alves at right back in the side to face Colombia in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari made one other change to the side that beat Chile on penalties in the last 16, bringing Paulinho into the midfield to replace the suspended Luiz Gustavo.

Colombia also made two changes to the team that began their 2-0 defeat of Uruguay in the second round.

Midfielders Victor Ibarbo and Fredy Guarin start in place of holding midfielder Abel Aguilar and the more attack-minded Jackson Martinez, who both drop to the bench. (Reporting by Gideon Long, editing by Ed Osmond)