RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said his one-handed save to keep out Karim Benzema's shot deep into stoppage time was no big deal after his team beat France 1-0 in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

"That was just an automatic reaction," Neuer told reporters.

"The defence did a good job and stood compactly. I just had to keep the near corner closed off. If it would have gone in it would have been a goalkeeper's mistake."

Neuer made several other key saves during the match to keep Germany ahead after Mats Hummels scored in the 12th minute.

"It's a great feeling," Neuer said. "The important thing is we played as a team. We tried to play good football against Algeria and didn't always succeed. We played good football and we showed today we know how to do that."

Germany had faced heavy criticism back home for struggling to a 2-1 win over Algeria in the last 16.

"We're another round further and we're looking forward to the next opponent," Neuer said, referring to the semi-final against Brazil or Colombia. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Ed Osmond)