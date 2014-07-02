RIO DE JANEIRO, July 2 France will play Germany in a World Cup quarter-final in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

Where: the Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Capacity: 74,738

When: Friday, July 4, 1300 local (1600 GMT/12PM ET)

Referee: TBA

Probable teams:

France: 1-Hugo Lloris, 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 4-Raphael Varane, 5-Mamadou Sakho, 3-Patrice Evra; 6-Yohan Cabaye, 8-Mathieu Valbuena, 14-Blaise Matuidi, 19-Paul Pogba; 10-Karim Benzema, 9-Olivier Giroud

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels, 17-Per Mertesacker, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 16-Philipp Lahm, 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 19-Mario Goetze; 13-Thomas Mueller

Key stats:

France and Germany (and formerly West Germany) have met 25 times since 1931, with Les Bleus winning on 11 occasions compared with Germany's nine wins.

But in the World Cup, Germany have had the upper hand, knocking France out in the semi-finals twice in the 1980s with France beating Germany only once, in 1958.

Germany have won the World Cup three times while France have triumphed once, at home in 1998.

France have lost to Germany only once in seven meetings since 1987, beating their neighbours on five occasions until Germany finally won a friendly last year.

Last meeting: 6 Feb, 2013, Paris, France, friendly - France 1 Germany 2