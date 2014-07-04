RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 A towering header from defender Mats Hummels gave Germany a 1-0 halftime lead against France in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

The centre back, who also scored in Germany's opening group game win over Portugal, met a Toni Kroos free kick with a header that rocketed into the roof of the net off the underside of the bar after 12 minutes.

Germany keeper Manuel Neuer made a fine one-handed save to deny Mathieu Valbuena after 34 minutes as France pressed for an equaliser. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)