SALVADOR, Brazil, July 3 The Netherlands will play Costa Rica in a World Cup quarter-final match in Salvador on Saturday.

Where: the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador

Capacity: 52,048

When: Saturday, July 5, 1700 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan)

Probable teams:

Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 7-Daryl Janmaat, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 2-Ron Vlaar, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 15-Dirk Kuyt; 5-Daley Blind; 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 10-Wesley Sneijder; 9-Robin van Persie, 11-Arjen Robben.

Costa Rica: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa, 4-Michael Umana, 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez, 2-Johnny Acosta, 15-Junior Diaz; 7-Christian Bolanos, 17-Yeltsin Tejeda, 5-Celso Borges; 10-Bryan Ruiz; 9-Joel Campbell.

Key stats:

* This is the first match between the two teams.

* Costa Rica have reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

* Costa Rica are unbeaten in their three matches against European teams at the 2014 World Cup.

* Costa Rica could become the first CONCACAF team to reach the World Cup semi-finals since the United States did so in the first ever tournament in 1930.

* The Netherlands have come from behind to win three times at the 2014 World Cup, equal to West Germany in 1970. No team has achieved this four times at a World Cup.

* Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder have scored six World Cup goals. They both need one more goal to equal Dutch record holder Johnny Rep. (Writing by Neil Maidment, additional reporting by Javier Leira and Mark Gleeson)