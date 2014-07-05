July 5 Teams for Saturday's 2014 World Cup quarter final match between Netherlands and Costa Rica at the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador.
Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 3-Stefan de Vrij, 2-Ron Vlaar, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 15-Dirk Kuyt, 5-Daley Blind; 11-Arjen Robben, 20-Georginio Wijnaldum, 10-Wesley Sneijder; 9-Robin van Persie, 21-Memphis Depay
Substitutes: 6-Nigel de Jong, 7-Daryl Janmaat, 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 12-Paul Verhaegh, 13-Joel Veltman, 14-Terence Kongolo, 16-Jordy Clasie, 17-Jeremain Lens, 18-Leroy Fer, 19-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 22-Michel Vorm, 23-Tim Krul
Costa Rica: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa, 4-Michael Umana, 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez, 2-Johnny Acosta, 15-Junior Diaz; 7-Christian Bolanos, 17-Yeltsin Tejeda, 5-Celso Borges; 10-Bryan Ruiz; 9-Joel Campbell
Substitutes: 8-Dave Myrie, 11-Michael Barrantes, 12-Waylon Francis, 13-Oscar Esteban Granados, 14-Randall Brenes, 18-Patrick Pemberton, 20-Diego Calvo, 21-Marco Urena, 22-Jose Miguel Cubero, 23-Daniel Cambronero
Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan) (Compiled by Simon Jennings)