SALVADOR, Brazil, July 5 The Netherlands included youthful striker Memphis Depay and central defender Bruno Martins Indi in their starting line-up for their World Cup quarter-final against Costa Rica leaving guessing what system they intend to use at the Fonte Nova arena on Saturday.

Costa Rica named Johnny Acosta to fill in for suspended Oscar Duarte in the only change from the side that defeated Greece on penalties in the last-16.

Martins Indi returns as one of three centre backs while Depay is selected ahead of left back Paul Verhaegh in two changes to the Dutch team after squeezing through against Mexico in the previous round.

The Dutch could now play a 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 formation with either Daley Blind or Dirk Kuyt taking the role of injured midfield hardman Nigel de Jong.

The 20-year-old Depay could be on the left of the attack alongside Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben or used in a wing back role as coach Louis van Gaal kept both his opponents and observers in the dark as to his intentions.

De Jong missed out after suffering a groin injury in the opening minutes of the last Dutch game. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Nigel Hunt)