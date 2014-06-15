RECIFE, Brazil, June 14 Yaya Toure was included in Ivory Coast's starting lineup for their opening World Cup Group C game against Japan on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Talismanic striker Didier Drogba, however, drops to the bench, with Swansea City's Wilfried Bony coming in to lead the Ivorian line.

Japan, who have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine matches, welcome back captain Makoto Hasebe to provide cover in front of a porous back four.

Japan will look to Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa to provide their creative spark. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Nigel Hunt)