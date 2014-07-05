BRASILIA, July 5 Argentina's Angel Di Maria will undergo a scan on his injured thigh after the midfielder hobbled out of their quarter-final win over Belgium on Saturday, with local media suggesting his World Cup could be over.

Di Maria was forced off after 33 minutes of their 1-0 win at the Brasilia national stadium and various media outlets suggested he would be unable to play again in Brazil even though the injury was not thought to be too serious.

Di Maria, who scored the 118th minute winner against Switzerland in the last 16, was replaced by Enzo Perez on Saturday.

Perez is likely to remain in the team for their semi-final on Wednesday against either the Netherlands or Costa Rica in Sao Paulo should Di Maria be ruled out.

Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella said the player would visit doctors on Sunday.

"Angel has a problem in front of his right thigh and he is going to do an analysis tomorrow," the coach told reporters. (Additional reporting by Brian Homewood and Javier Leira; Editing by Peter Rutherford)