BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, July 8 Brazil's astonishing 7-1 loss to Germany in the World Cup semi-final was not just unexpected but "inexplicable," Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar said on Tuesday.

The Germans ran roughshod over the host nation, scoring five goals in a first-half humiliation, before adding two more after the break.

"Honestly, it's hard to explain," Cesar told reporters. "You can't explain the inexplicable."

"It was beautiful up to here. I thank the Brazilian people and the fans are to be congratulated for all the support they gave us."

"The players...are going to apologise but they (the Germans) were strong, and we have to acknowledge that. After the first goal we just had a blackout, nobody expected it."

"We will go home, hug our families. And thank the fans. We got close but we couldn't that's it."

Defender David Luiz sobbed openly as the pain of the humiliation sank in.

"I just wanted to make my people happy," he said. "Unfortunately we couldn't. I'm sorry, I'm sorry to all Brazilians, I just wanted to see them smile."

Captain for the day, Luiz apologised to fans but recognised the Germans total superiority.

"They were the best, they prepared better, they played better, we let in four goals in six minutes. It is a very sad day and we'll learn from it." (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)