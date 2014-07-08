Soccer-Atletico march into quarters as Oblak shines
* Atletico drew 0-0 with Leverkusen, advance 4-2 on aggregate
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 Brazil's 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Germany on Tuesday broke a host of records, both for the World Cup and for the hosts and five-times champions:
* It equalled Brazil's worst-ever defeat, a 6-0 thrashing by Uruguay at the 1920 Copa America.
* It was by far their worst loss at the World Cup, easily surpassing the 3-0 reverse to France in the 1998 final.
* It was Brazil's first home defeat in a competitive match since they lost 3-1 to Peru in the Copa America in 1975, also in Belo Horizonte.
* It was Brazil's first home defeat in any match since they were beaten 1-0 by Paraguay in 2002.
* Brazil joined Zaire and Haiti as the only team to go into the halftime break losing by five or more goals at halftime.
* The only previous time Brazil conceded seven goals or more in a match was an 8-4 friendly loss to Yugoslavia in 1934.
* Miroslav Klose's second goal for Germany made him the World Cup's all-time record scorer with 16 goals, eclipsing former Brazil striker Ronaldo. Ronaldo was in the stadium, commentating for Globo television.
* Brazil's previous heaviest defeat to Germany was 2-0 in a 1986 friendly.
* Germany became the first team to score seven goals in a World Cup semi-final.
* The last team to score six or more goals in a World Cup semi-final were West Germany when they beat Austria 6-1 in 1954. Argentina and Uruguay both won 6-1 in the 1930 semi-finals. (Compiled by Brian Homewood, editing by Iain Rogers)
BRASILIA, March 15 A Brazilian tax appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Barcelona forward Neymar could cede his image rights to family businesses and dismissed charges by federal auditors that they were front companies set up to dodge taxes.
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.