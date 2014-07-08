Soccer-Atletico march into quarters as Oblak shines
* Atletico drew 0-0 with Leverkusen, advance 4-2 on aggregate
July 8 (Reuters) -
Brazil 1 Germany 7 - 2014 World Cup semi-final result.
At the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte
Scorers:
Brazil: Oscar 90
Germany: Thomas Mueller 11, Miroslav Klose 23, Toni Kroos 24, 26, Sami Khedira 29, Andre Schuerrle 69, 79
Halftime: 0-5
Referee: Marco Rodriguez (Mexico) (Compiled by Savio D'Souza)
* Atletico drew 0-0 with Leverkusen, advance 4-2 on aggregate
BRASILIA, March 15 A Brazilian tax appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Barcelona forward Neymar could cede his image rights to family businesses and dismissed charges by federal auditors that they were front companies set up to dodge taxes.
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.