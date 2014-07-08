Soccer-Atletico march into quarters as Oblak shines
* Atletico drew 0-0 with Leverkusen, advance 4-2 on aggregate
July 8 Teams for Tuesday's 2014 World Cup semi-final match between Brazil and Germany at the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte.
Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar; 6-Marcelo, 23-Maicon, 13-Dante, 4-David Luiz; 17-Luiz Gustavo, 5-Fernandinho, 20-Bernard, 11-Oscar, 7-Hulk; 9-Fred
Substitutes: 1-Jefferson, 2-Daniel Alves, 3-Thiago Silva, 8-Paulinho, 10-Neymar, 14-Maxwell, 15-Henrique, 16-Ramires, 18-Hernanes, 19-Willian, 21-Jo, 22-Victor Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 16-Philipp Lahm; 20-Jerome Boateng; 5-Mats Hummels; 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger; 6-Sami Khedira; 18-Toni Kroos; 8-Mesut Ozil; 13-Thomas Mueller, 11-Miroslav Klose
Substitutes: 2-Kevin Grosskreutz, 3-Matthias Ginter, 9-Andre Schuerrle, 10-Lukas Podolski, 12-Ron-Robert Zieler, 14-Julian Draxler, 15-Erik Durm, 17-Per Mertesacker, 19-Mario Goetze, 21-Shkodran Mustafi, 22-Roman Weidenfeller, 23-Chrisoph Kramer
Referee: Marco Rodriguez (Mexico) (Compiled by Savio D'Souza)
BRASILIA, March 15 A Brazilian tax appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Barcelona forward Neymar could cede his image rights to family businesses and dismissed charges by federal auditors that they were front companies set up to dodge taxes.
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.