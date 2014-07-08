BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, July 8 Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari picked winger Bernard to replace injured forward Neymar for their World Cup semi-final against Germany on Tuesday.

Neymar, the host nation's poster boy who scored four goals in the tournament, was ruled out of the rest of the finals after fracturing a vertebra in the quarter-final win over Colombia.

Dante was drafted in to replace suspended captain Thiago Silva in central defence and midfielder Luiz Gustavo was brought in for Paulinho in the other two changes.

Germany coach Joachim Loew fielded an unchanged team from the one that beat France 1-0 in the quarter-final, with Miroslav Klose, the only player to have featured in the 2002 World Cup final between the sides, starting as their lone striker. (Editing by Ed Osmond)