SAO PAULO, July 9 Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero told Argentines to "enjoy the moment" after saving two penalties in the semi-final shootout win over Netherlands on Wednesday, sending them to their first World Cup final since 1990.

"Enjoy the moment, we will enjoy it and tomorrow we will start working for the final," he said in a touchline interview.

"I feel immense happiness, I'm really happy with everything. (Penalties) are a question of luck, that is the reality. I had confidence in myself and, fortunately, everything turned out well."

"Hope has been intact since day one," he added.

Substitute Sergio Aguero said: "It means so many things, a lot of people didn't think that Argentina would be in the final, but we know what a good team we have." (Reporting By Brian Homewood, Editing by Nigel Hunt)