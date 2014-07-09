SAO PAULO, July 9 Argentina and the Netherlands
were level at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup semi-final on
Wednesday with Lionel Messi's side having most of the play and
creating the best chances.
Messi's low free kick around the wall was saved by Jasper
Cillessen in the 15th minute and Ezequiel Garay's diving header
from Ezequiel Lavezzi's whipped-in corner went over the bar with
the Argentina defender under pressure from Ron Vlaar.
The winners will play Germany in the final on Sunday.
(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)