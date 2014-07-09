SAO PAULO, July 9 Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-2 on penalties to reach the World Cup final after a dire two hours of defence-dominated football failed to provide a semi-final goal for the first time in the tournament's history on Wednesday.

Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero saved Ron Vlaar's first penalty then made a superb diving save to deny Wesley Sneijder, allowing Maxi Rodriguez to crash home the decisive kick as his side converted all four of their penalties.

The game was a forgettable one as the Dutch struggled to build any meaningful attacks and completed 90 minutes without a shot on target as Arjen Robben's last-minute effort was brilliantly blocked by Javier Mascherano.

Argentina were not much more adventurous and had only a handful of half-chances to their name as, in total contrast to Tuesday's match when Germany waltzed through a wide open Brazil to win 7-1, both defences were absolutely on top.

In Sunday's final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro Argentina will play Germany in a repeat of the 1986 and 1990 finals - the first time the same two teams will have faced each other three times in the decider.

The Netherlands will play Brazil in the third-place playoff in Brasilia on Saturday. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)