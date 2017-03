BRASILIA, July 12 Brazil's defensive woes were again evident just 90 seconds into their World Cup third place playoff against the Netherlands on Saturday when skipper Thiago Silva gave away a penalty and was fortunate to avoid a red card.

The central defender was booked by Algerian referee Djamel Haimoudi after he pulled back Dutch winger Arjen Robben who was clean through on goal following a neat through ball by Robin van Persie.

Silva's return after suspension was meant to add steel to a flimsy backline that collapsed in woeful fashion in the 7-1 humbling by Germany in Tuesday's semi-final.

Van Persie smashed home the spot-kick to plunge the Brasilia national stadium into near silence. (Editing by Ed Osmond)