(In Netherlands team, Jonathan de Guzman replaces Wesley Sneijder who was injured in during warmup)
July 12 Teams for Saturday's 2014 World Cup third/fourth place playoff between Brazil and Netherlands at Brasilia national stadium, Brasilia.
Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar; 23-Maicon, 3-Thiago Silva, 14-Maxwell, 4-David Luiz; 17-Luiz Gustavo, 8-Paulinho, 11-Oscar, 16-Ramires, 19-Willian; 21-Jo
Substitutes: 1-Jefferson, 2-Daniel Alves, 5-Fernandinho, 6-Marcelo, 7-Hulk, 9-Fred, 10-Neymar, 13-Dante, 15-Henrique, 18-Hernanes, 20-Bernard, 22-Victor Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 3-Stefan de Vrij, 2-Ron Vlaar, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 15-Dirk Kuyt, 5-Daley Blind; 16-Jordy Clasie, 11-Arjen Robben, 20-Georginio Wijnaldum, 8-Jonathan de Guzman; 9-Robin van Persie
Substitutes: 6-Nigel de Jong, 7-Daryl Janmaat, 10-Wesley Sneijder, 12-Paul Verhaegh, 13-Joel Veltman, 14-Terence Kongolo, 17-Jeremain Lens, 18-Leroy Fer, 19-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 21-Memphis Depay, 22-Michel Vorm, 23-Tim Krul
Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria) (Compiled by Savio D'Souza)