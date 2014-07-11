RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 Germany play Argentina in the World Cup final in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Where: the Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Capacity: 74,738

When: Sunday, July 13, 1600 local (1900 GMT/3 PM ET)

Referee: TBC

Probable teams:

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 16-Philipp Lahm, 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira, 13-Thomas Mueller, 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil; 11-Miroslav Klose

Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 4-Pablo Zabaleta, 15-Martin Demichelis, 2-Ezequiel Garay, 16-Marcos Rojo; 14-Javier Mascherano, 6-Lucas Biglia, 8-Enzo Perez, 10-Lionel Messi; 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi, 9-Gonzalo Higuain

Key stats:

Germany v Argentina is the most frequently contested World Cup final, with Sunday's game marking their third clash for the biggest prize in football.

Twice champions Argentina are returning to the final for the first time since losing 1-0 to West Germany in 1990.

The South Americans won their first title in 1978, beating the Netherlands in the final, and their second in 1986 with a 3-2 win over West Germany.

The Germans have won the world title three times, though all three triumphs were as West Germany (1954, 1974, 1990).

Previous meetings:

Argentina and Germany have played 20 times. Argentina have won nine, Germany seven with four draws.

Head to head list: Argentina 1 West Germany 3 1958 World Cup Argentina 0 West Germany 0 1966 World Cup Argentina 3 West Germany 2 1973 Friendly Argentina 1 West Germany 3 1977 Friendly Argentina 1 West Germany 2 1979 Friendly Argentina 2 West Germany 1 1981 Gold Cup Argentina 1 West Germany 1 1982 Friendly Argentina 3 West Germany 1 1984 Friendly Argentina 3 West Germany 2 1986 World Cup (Final) Argentina 1 West Germany 0 1987 Friendly Argentina 0 West Germany 1 1988 Friendly Argentina 0 West Germany 1 1990 World Cup (Final) Argentina 2 Germany 1 1993 Friendly Argentina 1 Germany 0 2002 Friendly Argentina 2 Germany 2 2005 Friendly Argentina 2 Germany 2 2005 Confederations Cup Argentina 1 Germany 1 (2-4 on pens) 2006 World Cup Argentina 1 Germany 0 2010 Friendly Argentina 0 Germany 4 2010 World Cup Argentina 3 Germany 1 2012 Friendly

Argentina's path to the final:

Group F Argentina 2 Bosnia 1 Argentina 1 Iran 0 Argentina 3 Nigeria 2

Last 16 Argentina 1 Switzerland 0

Quarter-final Argentina 1 Belgium 0

Semi-final Argentina 0 Netherlands 0 (4-2 pens)

Germany's path to the final:

Group G Germany 4 Portugal 0 Germany 2 Ghana 2 Germany 1 United States 0

Last 16 Germany 2, Algeria 1 (aet)

Quarter-final Germany 1 France 0

Semi-final Germany 7 Brazil 1

Statistics at this tournament: Games played: Argentina 6, Germany 6 Goals scored: Argentina 8, Germany 17 Goals from set piece: Argentina 1, Germany 3 Shots on target: Argentina 61, Germany 64 Corners awarded: Argentina 44, Germany 32 Fouls committed: Argentina 64, Germany 71 Yellow cards: Argentina 6, Germany 4 Red cards: Argentina 0, Germany 0 Distance ran per match: Argentina 113.9 km, Germany 116 km Passes completed: Argentina 2,928, Germany 3,421 Pass completion rate: Argentina 78 percent, Germany 82 percent

Argentina player stats: Top scorer: Lionel Messi (4) Leading tackler: Javier Mascherano (18) Most shots: Angel di Maria (25) Most distance covered: Mascherano (67.2 km) Most passes completed: Mascherano (478)

Germany players stats: Top scorer: Thomas Mueller (5) Leading tackler: Benedikt Hoewedes (16) Most shots: Mueller (16) Most distance covered: Mueller (68.8 km) Most passes completed: Philipp Lahm (458)

World Cup penalty shootout record: 1982 West Germany beat France 5-4 1986 West Germany beat Mexico 4-1 1990 Argentina beat Yugoslavia 3-2 1990 Argentina beat Italy 4-3 1990 West Germany beat England 4-3 1998 Argentina beat England 4-3 2006 Germany beat Argentina 4-2 2014 Argentina beat Netherlands 4-2

