(In Germany team, Christoph Kramer replaces Sami Khedira who was injured during warmup)

July 13 Teams for Sunday's 2014 World Cup final match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana, Rio.

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 16-Philipp Lahm, 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 23-Christoph Kramer, 13-Thomas Mueller, 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil; 11-Miroslav Klose

Substitutes: 2-Kevin Grosskreutz, 3-Matthias Ginter, 6-Sami Khedira, 9-Andre Schuerrle, 10-Lukas Podolski, 12-Ron-Robert Zieler, 14-Julian Draxler, 15-Erik Durm, 17-Per Mertesacker, 19-Mario Goetze, 21-Shkodran Mustafi, 22-Roman Weidenfeller Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 4-Pablo Zabaleta, 15-Martin Demichelis, 2-Ezequiel Garay, 16-Marcos Rojo; 14-Javier Mascherano, 6-Lucas Biglia, 8-Enzo Perez, 10-Lionel Messi; 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi, 9-Gonzalo Higuain

Substitutes: 3-Hugo Campagnaro, 5-Fernando Gago, 7-Angel Di Maria, 11-Maxi Rodriguez, 12-Agustin Orion, 13-Augusto Fernandez, 17-Frederico Fernandez, 18-Rodrigo Palacio, 19-Ricky Alvarez, 20-Sergio Aguero, 21-Mariano Andujar, 23-Jose Basanta

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) (Compiled by Simon Jennings)