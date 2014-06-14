FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 14 Costa Rica swept Uruguay off the Fortaleza pitch in a pulsating 3-1 World Cup victory to grab early top spot in Group D on Saturday, with England and Italy to clash later.

Uruguay, semi-finalists four years ago, led at halftime through an Edinson Cavani penalty but the second half was all Costa Rica's as they ran amok in another hugely entertaining World Cup clash.

Two goals in four minutes switched the tempo entirely. First Joel Campbell smashed in a thunderous left-foot half-volley to level matters in the 53rd minute, then Oscar Duarte dived head-first among flying boots to head into the far corner to leave Uruguay reeling.

Marcos Urena slid in the third with six minutes left as Costa Rica romped to a first-ever victory over Uruguay in nine attempts in all competitions and Uruguay's bad day was completed when Maximiliano Pereira was sent off in stoppage time for a wild kick at Campbell.

