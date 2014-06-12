FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 12 Uruguay play Costa Rica in a World Cup Group D match in Fortaleza on Saturday.

Where: The Castelao arena

Capacity: 60,348

When: Saturday June 14, 1600 local (1900 GMT/1500 ET)

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)

Probable teams:

Uruguay: 1-Fernando Muslera; 16-Maximiliano Pereira, 2-Diego Lugano, 3-Diego Godin, 22-Martin Caceres; 17-Egidio Arevalo Rios, 5-Walter Gargano, 11-Christian Stuani, 7-Cristian Rodriguez; 10-Diego Forlan, 21-Edinson Cavani

Uruguay: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa, 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez, 4-Michael Umana, 6-Oscar Duarte, 15-Junior Diaz; 22-Jose Miguel Cubero, 5-Celso Borges, 10-Bryan Ruiz, 21-Marco Urena; 9-Joel Campbell

Key stats:

* Costa Rica have never beaten Uruguay in eight attempts in all competitions

* Uruguay deprived Costa Rica of a place at the 2010 World Cup, beating them 2-1 over two legs in a play-off at the end of the qualifying campaign

* This will be Uruguay's first World Cup match on Brazilian soil since their famous 2-1 victory over the hosts in the final of the 1950 tournament

Previous meetings: The two have played eight times with Uruguay winning six and two matches drawn.

Last meeting: Nov. 18 2009, Montevideo, Uruguay (World Cup qualifier) - Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 1 (Reporting by Gideon Long, editing by Ed Osmond)