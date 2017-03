FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 13 Uruguay's recovering striker Luis Suarez will not start their World Cup Group D opener against Costa Rica, coach Oscar Tabarez said on Friday.

"We're just about to go out and train on the pitch now and you never know what will happen but, barring a major upset, my starting lineup will be as follows," Tabarez told a news conference.

He then listed his starting 11, omitting Suarez and naming Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan up front. (Reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Ken Ferris)