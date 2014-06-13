FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 13 Uruguay are eyeing a World Cup clash against hosts Brazil but the ghosts of their famous victory over the South American neighbours in the 1950 final should be consigned to history, coach Oscar Tabarez said on Friday.

"We'd love to play against Brazil because that would mean we'd got out of our group," said Tabarez, who begin their World Cup campaign on Saturday.

"And also it would be motivating, just as it was in the Confederations' Cup (last year). In the words of my friend (Brazil coach) Felipe Scolari, the match against Uruguay was the most difficult that Brazil had in that tournament."

But Tabarez made light of a recent Uruguayan television advert that rekindled memories of the 1950 final, which Uruguay won 2-1 in Rio de Janeiro in front of around 200,000 traumatized Brazilians.

The advert features a ghost, dressed in Uruguayan sky blue, stalking the streets and beaches of Rio, frightening the life out of unsuspecting Brazilians.

It ends with the words: "the ghost of 50 is in Brazil already".

"The ghost thing was a humorous TV advert that seems to have taken off among football fans," Tabarez said before playing down the significance of 1950 at this tournament.

"No ghosts for us, just very real things," he added. (Reporting By Gideon Long. Editing by Patrick Johnston)