MANAUS, Brazil, June 15 Joy turned to agony for England physiotherapist Gary Lewin when he suffered a suspected broken ankle after falling over during celebrations of their equalising goal against Italy on Saturday.

Lewin leapt off the bench to celebrate Daniel Sturridge's goal that made it 1-1 in their Group D clash, but then collapsed in a huddle of players and had to be carried from the side of the pitch on a stretcher.

He received lengthy treatment before disappearing down the tunnel. Initial reports suggested he had suffered a break.

It is the second time that injury has struck a member of England's backroom staff. Coach Ray Lewington had to have emergency knee surgery in Miami before the tournament after his knee locked during the night.

To add to England's pain, they lost 2-1 to the Italians. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Keith Weir)