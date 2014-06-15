BRASILIA, June 15 A stoppage-time goal by substitute Haris Seferovic gave Switzerland a 2-1 World Cup Group E win over Ecuador on Sunday.

The teams had looked as if they were about to produce the first draw of the tournament, until Seferovic's dramatic winner.

Enner Valencia headed Ecuador into the lead after 22 minutes as the South Americans showed plenty of attacking invention, but Admir Mehmedi headed an equaliser three minutes after coming on as a halftime substitute.

Switzerland, top seeds in a group that also contains France and Honduras, thought they had won it in the 70th minute when Josip Drmic latched onto a through ball to score, only for a linesman to flag it offside. But Seferovic did get the winner after a length-of the field breakaway following a brilliant advantage play by the referee. (Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ossian Shine)