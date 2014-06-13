BRASILIA, June 13 Switzerland play Ecuador in a Group E match in Brasilia on Sunday.

Where: The Brasilia national stadium, Brasilia

Capacity: 69,349

When: Sunday June 15, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/12 ET)

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan)

Probable teams:

Switzerland: 1-Diego Benaglio; 2-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 5-Steve von Bergen, 20-Johann Djourou, 13-Ricardo Rodgriguez; 8-Gokhan Inler, 11-Valon Behrami, 10-Granit Xhaka, 23-Xherdan Shaqiri, 14-Valentin Stocker; 19-Josip Drmic

Ecuador: 1-Maximo Banguera; 4-Juan Carlos Paredes, 2-Jorge Guagua, 3-Frickson Erazo, 10-Walter Ayovi; 16-Antonio Valencia, 8-Edison Mendez, 6-Cristian Noboa, 7-Jefferson Montero; 13-Enner Valencia, 11-Felice Caicedo

Key Stats:

- Switzerland have lost one match in the last two years, a friendly against South Korea in November.

- Switzerland have played five times against South American teams at the World Cup with one draw, against Brazil in 1950, and four defeats, against Chile (twice), Argentina and Colombia.

- Ecuador play their home matches at Quito's Atahualpa stadium, at 2,800 metres above sea level. Their seven wins in the 16-game World Cup qualifying competition were all at home.

- Edison Mendez is Ecuador's most capped player with 111 appearances and has been in the squad on all three occasions they have qualified for the World Cup. He scored their first World Cup goal against Croatia in 2002.

- Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and the Champions League once with each.

Previous meetings: Switzerland and Ecuador have never faced each other before. (Reporting By Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston)