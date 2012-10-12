SKOPJE Oct 12 Vedran Corluka and Ivan Rakitic scored as Croatia came from behind for a 2-1 away victory over Macedonia in their Group A World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Although Croatia dominated possession in the first half, the hosts hit them on the break in the 16th minute when Agim Ibraimi scored with a fine finish.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Vedran Corluka slotted in the equaliser following a corner by Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic 13 minutes before halftime.

Rakitic then added a second through a superbly taken 30-metre free kick in the 60th minute.

"In the beginning of the match we were not aggressive enough in clearing the ball and conceded a goal, but we did not lose our calm and we pulled off an excellent comeback," Croatia manager Igor Stimac told Croatian television.

Croatia are second in Group A with seven points from three matches, trailing Belgium on goal difference.

In their next matches on Tuesday, Croatia are at home to Wales and Macedonia host Serbia. (Writing by David Spaic-Kovacic; Editing by Alison Wildey)