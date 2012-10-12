Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Macedonia 1 Croatia 2 - World Cup qualfying Group A result.
At Filip II Stadium, Skopje
Scorers:
Macedonia: Agim Ibraimi 16
Croatia: Vedran Corluka 33, Ivan Rakitic 61
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Macedonia: 1-Martin Bogatinov; 3-Goran Popov (11-Ferhan Hasani 82), 4-Nikolce Noveski, 6-Vance Sikov (5-Boban Grncarov 75), 2-Daniel Georgievski; 19-Agim Ibraimi, 8-Velice Shumulikoski (16-Nikola Gligorov 54), 14-Muhamed Demiri, 7-Ivan Trickovski; 9-Stevica Ristic, 10-Goran Pandev
Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 2-Ivan Strinic, 3-Josip Simunic, 5-Vedran Corluka, 11-Darijo Srna; 20-Ivan Perisic, 8-Ognjen Vukojevic, 10-Luka Modric (16-Milan Badelj 84), 7-Ivan Rakitic; 17-Mario Mandzukic (14-Nikola Kalinic 73), 9-Nikica Jelavic (15-Sammir 65)
Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark) (Reporting by David Spaic-Kovacic)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
