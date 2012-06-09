BLANTYRE, Malawi, JUNE 9 Nigeria's stuttering
start to their World Cup qualifying campaign continued on
Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw away by Malawi in their
African zone Group F tie in Blantyre.
The result follows a narrow, and late, triumph in their
opening qualifier over lowly Namibia at home last weekend.
Midfielder Reuben Gabriel scored in second half stoppage
time to seemingly again hand Nigeria a late victory for a second
successive week, only for Malawi substitute John Banda to
equalise a minute later.
Nigeria, who have been to four of the last five World Cup
finals, were expected to dominate the group, but laboured again
to add to the largely ineffective performance in Calabar last
Sunday, when they needed an 80th minute goal from Spanish-based
striker Ike Uche to take all three points.
Nigeria failed to qualify for the last African Nations Cup
and have largely overhauled their team under new coach Stephen
Keshi, with former England Under-21 international Victor Moses
among the new faces in the side.
