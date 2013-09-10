TA' QALI, Sept 10 Defender Radoslav Dimitrov scored his first international goal as Bulgaria kept a firm grip on second place in their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-1 win over Malta on Tuesday.

Italy top Group B with 17 points from seven matches, followed by Bulgaria with 13 points from eight games. Denmark, who beat Armenia 1-0 earlier on Tuesday, are third with 12 points.

Malta, who are bottom with three points from eight matches, started brightly as Andrei Agius headed just over the bar from Andre Schembri's precise cross in the fourth minute.

However, the visitors took the lead only five minutes later when right back Dimitrov fired in a cross from the right, which keeper Justin Haber attempted to clear but ended up flicking into his own net.

Bulgaria, who have failed to reach the World Cup finals since 1998, continued to press forward with captain Ivelin Popov and Georgi Milanov coming close to scoring in the first half.

The home side, who are pointless at home in the qualifying campaign, refused to surrender and Schembri hit the post after a fine solo run six minutes into the second half.

Emil Gargorov doubled Bulgaria's lead in the 59th minute with a shot from close range after Haber parried Milanov's attempt.

Edward Herrera pulled one back 12 minutes from time but it was too little too late for the hosts.

Bulgaria, aiming to secure a playoff spot, visit Armenia on Oct. 11 in their next qualifier and Malta take on Czech Republic. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)