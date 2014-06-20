RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Brazil will beef up policing for World Cup matches at the Maracana stadium to try to prevent a repeat of a security breach this week when scores of ticketless Chile fans forced their way into the ground, police officials said on Friday.

Police officials said they would bring in a further 600 trainee police officers and install an extra set of barriers for security checking for World Cup games.

On Wednesday, Chile fans pushed down a perimeter fence outside the Maracana and about 200 supporters rushed into a media centre, desperately trying to find a way into the stands to watch their team play Spain.

A few days earlier, a handful of Argentine supporters jumped over a perimeter fence at the Maracana before their team's match against Bosnia on Sunday, officials said at the time.

The stadium is due to host a match between Belgium and Russia on Sunday and France v Ecuador on Wednesday. A second-round match, a quarter-final and the final of the tournament are also due to be played at the iconic Rio stadium. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Ken Ferris)