UPDATE 1-Soccer-Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
ZURICH, June 14 FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina captain Javier Mascherano after he was sent off for kicking the driver of a medical cart in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Tuesday.
The Barcelona midfielder was shown a red card by Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres with four minutes to go in Quito after the player lost his temper and shouted at the driver who was transporting him off the pitch injured.
Mascherano had to be calmed down by Argentina's support staff as he climbed off the cart when it stopped at the side of the pitch amid angry scenes involving players from both teams.
"We are able to confirm that we have opened proceedings against Mascherano but as usual we will not comment further because the case is ongoing," the media department of soccer's ruling body FIFA told Reuters on Friday.
Mascherano wrote on Twitter: "I really apologise for the reaction I had, nothing justifies this".
Argentina went ahead with an early penalty from Sergio Aguero before Segundo Castillo's 17th-minute equaliser earned Ecuador a 1-1 draw.
The Argentines lead the way on 26 points in South American World Cup qualifying, three points ahead of Colombia and five in front of third-placed Ecuador and Chile in fourth.
The top four advance to the 2014 finals in Brazil. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Additional reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Ken Ferris)
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Backa 1 FK Mladost Lucani 0 FK Novi Pazar 0 FK Vozdovac 1 Partizan Belgrade 3 Metalac 0 Spartak Subotica 1 Napredak Krusevac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 24 19 4 1 57 19 61 2 Partizan Belgrade 25 18 4 3 46 15 58 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 24 17 3 4 44 17 54 4 FK Mladost Lucani 25 11 5 9
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.