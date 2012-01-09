Jan 9 Factbox on Barcelona and Argentina
forward Lionel Messi who won the World Player of the Year award
for the third time in a row on Monday.
Born June 24, 1987 in Rosario, Sante Fe, Argentina.
The 24-year-old is blessed with the same masterly ball
control and burst of pace as the great Diego Maradona and his
goal against Getafe in a King's Cup match in 2007 was almost a
replica of the former Argentina captain's spectacular solo
effort against England in the 1986 World Cup.
EARLY CAREER
* Joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old in 2000 and shone in the
youth ranks before then-coach Frank Rijkaard gave him his senior
debut at the age of 16 in a friendly against Porto in 2003.
* Led Argentina to glory at the 2005 World Youth Championship
in the Netherlands, scoring two penalties in a 2-1 final victory
over Nigeria. Like Maradona, ended the tournament with the best
player and top scorer trophies.
* Became a Spanish citizen in 2005.
HITTING HEIGHTS
* Made his debut for Argentina in a friendly against Hungary
in August 2005, the same opponents Maradona made his debut
against as a 16-year-old. Messi was sent off less than a minute
after going on as a substitute for elbowing a defender who had
pulled his shirt.
* A bureaucratic argument over whether he could be classed as
a European Union player meant he did not represent Barcelona in
a competitive game until 2005. He went on to score six goals in
17 appearances as the club won La Liga for the second year in a
row.
* Faced a race against time to make the 2006 World Cup and
played only a bit-part role in the tournament. Coach Jose
Pekerman was heavily criticised for leaving him on the bench as
Argentina were knocked out in the quarter-finals by hosts
Germany after a penalty shootout.
* Led Argentina to the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics and came second in the 2008 FIFA World Player of the
Year vote behind Portugal winger Cristiano Ronaldo who was then
with Manchester United but is now at Real Madrid.
* In the 2009-10 season, Messi played an influential role in
Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side that won six trophies including
the Champions League, La Liga and the World Club Cup.
* Part of the Argentina team coached by Diego Maradona which
was dumped out of the 2010 World Cup, losing 4-0 to Germany in
the quarter-finals. Messi failed to score and struggled to find
his best form at the tournament in South Africa.
* Inspired Barcelona to an emphatic 3-1 win against
Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League final, scoring
one goal and creating another in a match-winning display.
* Scored 53 goals in the 2010-11 season, including 12 in the
Champions League in which he finished top scorer for the third
successive season.
* Helped Barca to a third consecutive La Liga title in
2010-11.
* Member of Argentina team who were beaten by old rivals
Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the Copa America in July 2011
and he failed to score any goals at the tournament.
* Passed the milestone of 200 goals for Barca in November
2011 and is fast closing in on the Catalan club's record
marksman Cesar Rodriguez, who scored 235.
(Writing by David Cutler and Sonia Oxley; Editing by; To query
or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)