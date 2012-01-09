ZURICH Jan 9 Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi won the World Player of the Year award on Monday for the third year running.

Barcelona's Pep Guardiola was voted 2011 coach of the year.

Messi beat club mate Xavi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, the other finalists, to clinch FIFA's Ballon D'Or.

The 24-year-old Argentine also won the award last year when it was created by joining the previously separate annual honours handed out by soccer's ruling body FIFA and France Football magazine.

Messi won both 2009 awards.

Guardiola took the coach's award ahead of Manchester United's Alex Ferguson and Real Madrid's Jose Mourinho.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories (Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) (Editing by Ed Osmond)