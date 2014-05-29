May 29 Goalkeeper Jesus Corona was set to travel to the United States with the Mexico squad on Thursday for their remaining World Cup warm-ups after suffering no more than concussion in a friendly against Israel.

Corona had to be carried off midway through the second half of Wednesday's 3-0 win at the Azteca, the fans' farewell to the team going to the Brazil finals, after a knock to the head in a collision with team mate Francisco Rodriguez.

The 33-year-old was sent to hospital for checks but national teams director Hector Gonzalez Inarritu told reporters Corona had only suffered a knock and would be fit to travel although he would wear a neck brace as a precaution.

"All perfect. I spoke to (team) doctor (Jose Vazquez) he has no more than concussion, he'll travel with us," Gonzalez Inarritu was quoted as saying by the sports website of the daily El Universal (www.centraldeportiva.com).

Coach Miguel Herrera had said after the match that Corona, a member of Mexico's Olympic gold medal team in 2012, would join the squad at a later date if he needed to stay in Mexico City under observation.

Mexico meet Ecuador, Bosnia and Portugal in friendlies north of the border before travelling to Brazil for the tournament starting on June 12 in which they face Cameroon, hosts Brazil and Croatia in Group A. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)