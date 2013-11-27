MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup
qualifiers Mexico
Form and Prospects:
Mexico will travel to Brazil amid huge scepticism after an
awful qualifying campaign in which they employed four coaches
and only avoided elimination thanks to some help from bitter
rivals the United States.
They only staggered into fourth place in the CONCACAF final
round group, and a two-leg playoff against New Zealand, because
Panama conceded two goals in the dying seconds of their final
game at home to the United States and lost 3-2.
Mexico only managed two wins in 10 games in the final stage
and scored a paltry seven goals and their 9-3 aggregate win over
a poor New Zealand in the playoffs does not mask their failings.
Their frustration came to a hilt at the end of the campaign
as they fired Jose Manuel de la Torre in September, then Luis
Fernando Tena after one game, Victor Vucetich after two more and
brought in Miguel Herrera for the playoff.
In the midst of all that, they were beaten by Panama in the
semi-finals at the Gold Cup and went out in the group stage at
the Confederations Cup in Brazil.
It remains to be seen whether Mexico will stick by Herrera,
who is still coach of America, and whether the coach himself
will recall European-based players such as Javier Hernandez, who
were dropped for the New Zealand match.
With a soccer-mad population of over 100 million people and
one of the world's richest leagues, Mexico are often seen as
underachievers at the World Cup and have been knocked out in the
round of 16 at the last five tournaments.
But the 2014 qualifying campaign has exposed the chaotic
administration at the Mexican Football Federation, where
important decisions are generally taken by the owners of the 18
first division clubs often on a whim. At the moment, a first
round exit looks more likely the quarter-finals.
Coach: Miguel Herrera
Herrera, 45, was the fourth coach Mexico used during their
troubled qualifying campaign but ultimately the man who got them
across the finishing line.
A former defender, Herrera made 14 appearances for his
country and was part of the team that finished runner-up to
Argentina in the 1993 Copa America.
He turned to coaching in 2002 and has spent the past decade
with five different clubs in the Mexican league. He was
something of a journeyman until he led his club America to the
Clausura title this year.
Herrera replaced Victor Vucetich as national coach last
month for the two playoff games against New Zealand, which
Mexico won 5-1 and 4-2.
Key player: Javier Hernandez
The 25-year-old Manchester United striker was a child
prodigy whose father and grandfather also played for the Mexican
national team.
Hernandez is Mexico's key attacking weapon.
He made his international debut in 2009 and scored twice at
the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. A year later, he was named
most valuable player at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring seven
goals in the tournament.
In 57 appearances for his country, "Chicharito" has scored
35 goals, tied for third on Mexico's all-time list.
The first Mexican to play for Manchester United, Hernandez's
has made him a potent goal poacher and he added five more goals
during the qualifiers despite not being at his best and becoming
frustrated at Old Trafford by lack of regular appearances.
How they qualified: CONCACAF Final round 4th place. Winners
of inter-continental playoff v New Zealand.
Round One: bye
Round Two: bye
Round Three:
2012
June 8 Guyana H W 3-1 Salcido, dos
Santos, Rodrigues
June 12 El Salvador A W 2-1 Zavala, Moreno
Sept 7 Costa Rica A W 2-0 Salcido, Zavala
Sept 11 Costa Rica H W 1-0 Hernandez
Oct 12 Guyana A W 5-0 Guardado, Peralta,
Pollard (og),
Hernandez, Reyna
Oct 16 El Salvador H W 2-0 Peralta, Hernandez
Final round:
2013
Feb 6 Jamaica H D 0-0
Mar 22 Honduras A D 2-2 Hernandez (2)
Mar 26 United States H D 0-0
June 4 Jamaica A W 1-0 de Nigris
June 7 Panama A D 0-0
June 11 Costa Rica H D 0-0
Sept 6 Honduras H L 1-2 Peralta
Sept 10 United States A L 0-2
Oct 11 Panama H W 2-1 Peralta, Jimenez
Oct 15 Costa Rica A L 1-2 Peralta
Playoffs:
Nov 13 New Zealand H W 5-1 Aguilar, Jimenez,
Peralta (2),
Marquez
Nov 20 New Zealand A W 4-2 Peralta (3)
Pena
World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: 14 (1930, 1950, 1954, 1958,
1962, 1966, 1970, 1978, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010)
Best performance: Quarter-finals (as hosts) (1970, 1986)
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 150-1
