MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Ajaccio goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will miss Mexico's World Cup qualifiers this month due to a meeting with French immigration authorities, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said.

Ochoa was included in the squad on Thursday by coach Jose Manuel de la Torre for the matches away to Guyana on Oct. 12 and at home to El Salvador four days later.

"The goalkeeper of Ajaccio club and his girlfriend have an appointment with French immigration authorities on October 11... so he won't be joining the 'Tricolor'," a FMF statement said on Friday.

The FMF said it had asked for but been denied a postponement and added it would give Ochoa, who joined Ligue 1 side Ajaccio last year, its full support in fixing his immigration papers.

Monterrey goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco has been called up as Ochoa's replacement.

De la Torre recalled Brazilian-born midfielder Antonio Naelson "Sinha" for the first time since 2010 in the squad he named on Thursday.

He also picked four European-based outfield players including Manchester United striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.

Mexico have already secured a berth in the final Concacaf qualifiers next year after four wins in the first four of their six matches in the current phase. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)