Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Ajaccio goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will miss Mexico's World Cup qualifiers this month due to a meeting with French immigration authorities, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said.
Ochoa was included in the squad on Thursday by coach Jose Manuel de la Torre for the matches away to Guyana on Oct. 12 and at home to El Salvador four days later.
"The goalkeeper of Ajaccio club and his girlfriend have an appointment with French immigration authorities on October 11... so he won't be joining the 'Tricolor'," a FMF statement said on Friday.
The FMF said it had asked for but been denied a postponement and added it would give Ochoa, who joined Ligue 1 side Ajaccio last year, its full support in fixing his immigration papers.
Monterrey goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco has been called up as Ochoa's replacement.
De la Torre recalled Brazilian-born midfielder Antonio Naelson "Sinha" for the first time since 2010 in the squad he named on Thursday.
He also picked four European-based outfield players including Manchester United striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.
Mexico have already secured a berth in the final Concacaf qualifiers next year after four wins in the first four of their six matches in the current phase. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.