MEXICO CITY, March 14 Striker Omar Bravo is back in the Mexico squad for the first time in nearly four years for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Bravo, a key member of the Atlas team second in the Clausura championship having scored five goals in 10 matches, was last in the squad in July 2009.

Coach Jose Manuel de la Torre named a 23-man squad including six European-based players for qualifiers away to Honduras on March 22 and against the United States at the Azteca four days later.

"I'm grateful for the call-up, it's a true reflection of the moment we're going through at Atlas," Bravo was quoted as saying by the football website Medio Tiempo (www.mediotiempo.com.mx)

Mexico drew 0-0 at home to Jamaica in their opening match of the final group in the CONCACAF qualifiers last month.

Honduras are top after beating the U.S. 2-1 while Costa Rica and Panama have one point apiece from their 2-2 draw.

The teams finishing in the top three places in October go through to next year's finals in Brazil. The fourth-placed team will qualify for a playoff against the Oceania winners for one more berth.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Severo Meza (Monterrey), Jesus Zavala (Monterrey), Jonny Magallon (Leon), Francisco Rodriguez (America), Diego Reyes (America), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Hugo Ayala (Tigres UANL), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL), Carlos Salcido (Tigres UANL)

Midfielders: Gerardo Torrado (Cruz Azul), Jesus Molina (America), Hector Herrera (Pachuca), Javier Aquino (Villarreal), Andres Guardado (Valencia), Angel Reyna (Pachuca)

Forwards: Giovani Dos Santos (Mallorca), Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Omar Bravo (Atlas), Raul Jimenez (America) (Reporting by Carlos Calvo Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)