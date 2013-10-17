MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico look set to change coach for the fourth time in less than six weeks with local media reporting on Thursday that Victor Vucetich will be replaced by Miguel Herrera.

Vucetich, who presided over a win and a defeat in Mexico's final two CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group matches, will be sacked in a last-ditch bid to reach the tournament finals ahead of a playoff with New Zealand next month.

"The turbulence of the Mexican national team will take new victims and Miguel Herrera will step in," the Televisa network, which owns Mexican club America, said on its website (www.televisadeportes.esmas.com).

"Victor Manuel Vucetich will cease to be the national team coach and Miguel Herrera will take command to face the playoff against New Zealand, a decision made by (America owner) Emilio Azcarraga," said the sports daily Record.

Jose Manuel de la Torre and Luis Fernando Tena were sacked after successive defeats last month and Vucetich was appointed on Sept. 12 for the final push at saving Mexico's campaign.

Vucetich presided over a 2-1 win last Friday against Panama, Mexico's only home victory in five qualifiers at the Azteca, that moved them into the fourth-place playoff berth behind the three automatic ones held by the United States, Costa Rica and Honduras.

However, on Tuesday they lost 2-1 to Costa Rica and only escaped elimination from the 2014 finals in Brazil because the United states scored two late goals to beat fifth-placed Panama 3-2.

Vucetich, who has enjoyed considerable success with club side Monterrey, had said on Wednesday he would not be surprised to be sacked.

"In today's football nothing surprises me any more. (My dismissal) is not my decision, it has to be discussed between the federation and the (club) directors," he told reporters.

The Mexican Football Federation is expected to announce a decision on Friday.

Mexico face Oceania winners New Zealand over two legs next month. They will play a warm-up against Finland on Oct. 30.

Herrera steered America to the league title in the Clausura championship last season and his team lead this season's Apertura. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Toby Davis)