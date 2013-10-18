(Adds detail)

By Carlos Calvo

MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Miguel Herrera became Mexico's fourth coach in under six weeks on Friday, when he was named as a replacement for Victor Vucetich in an apparent last-ditch bid to reach the 2014 World Cup finals.

Herrera, who led America to Mexico's Clausura championship last season and has steered them to the top of the current Apertura, was appointed by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) as the team face a World Cup playoff against New Zealand next month.

"No-one likes to be changing coaches... When the results don't, come decisions have to be made," FMF president Justino Compean told a news conference.

Mexico, who finished fourth in the CONCACAFs six-nation final group by the skin of their teeth, meet Oceania winners New Zealand over two legs, at the Azteca on Nov. 13 and in Wellington on Nov. 20 for a place at 2014 finals in Brazil.

Victor Vucetich lasted a mere two matches, a home win over Panama a week ago followed by a 2-1 defeat against Costa Rica on Tuesday that very nearly left Mexico out of the finals for the first time since 1990.

They made the playoff only after the United States, who qualified from the group with Costa Rica and Honduras, scored two late goals to beat Panama.

Mexico will play a warm-up against Finland on Oct. 30.