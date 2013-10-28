MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico have recalled Brazilian-born midfielder Antonio Naelson "Sinha" for Wednesday's World Cup playoff warm-up against Finland after Argentine-born Lucas Lobos pulled out for family reasons.

Coach Miguel Herrera's team are preparing to face Oceania group winners New Zealand over two legs on Nov. 13 and 20 for a berth at the 2014 finals in Brazil and will meet Finland in a friendly in San Diego, California.

"Antonio Naelson has been called up to the national team that will face Finland in a preparation game. The call up for Sinha is due to the withdrawal for this match of Lucas Lobos who has a personal matter," the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on its website (www.femexfut.org.mx).

Lobos was the latest of several Argentine players to have taken out Mexican nationality, like Cristian Gimenez who is also in Herrera's squad, and been drafted into Mexico's underperforming side.

The 37-year-old Sinha, a member of the Mexico squad that reached the second round of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, had last been called up in October 2012.

Argentine midfielder Rubens Sambueza is also expected to be called up by Herrera later this week for the playoff as he is on the verge of obtaining his Mexican naturalisation papers. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Pritha Sarkar)