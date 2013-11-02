MEXICO CITY Nov 2 Mexico coach Miguel Herrera has left their big-name European exiles, including Manchester United's Javier Hernandez, out of the squad for this month's 2014 World Cup playoff against New Zealand.

Herrera, their fourth coach in less than two months, will stick with the 22 home-based players called up for Wednesday's 4-2 warm-up win over Finland but has added a third keeper.

Toluca stopper Alfredo Talavera was the only new name in the squad posted on the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) website (www.femexfut.org.mx) for the playoff.

Mexico, who have not missed the World Cup finals since 1990, face New Zealand at the Azteca on Nov. 13 with the second leg in Wellington a week later for a place at the tournament in Brazil.

Herrera had said last week he would not call up the likes of Hernandez or Villarreal's Giovani dos Santos for the playoff.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Moises Munoz (America), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Rafael Marquez (Leon), Juan Carlos Valenzuela, Francisco Rodriguez, Adrian Aldrete, Paul Aguilar, Miguel Layun (all America), Miguel Herrera (Pachuca), Hiram Mier (Monterrey), Rodrigo Salinas (Morelia)

Midfielders: Juan Carlos Medina, Luis Mendoza, Jesus Molina (all America), Antonio Naelson "Sinha" (Toluca), Carlos Pena, Edwin Hernandez, Luis Montes (all Leon)

Forwards: Jesus Escoboza, Oribe Peralta (both Santos Laguna), Raul Jimenez (America), Aldo De Nigris (Guadalajara) (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Ken Ferris)