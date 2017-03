Nov 13 Mexico thumped New Zealand 5-1 in the first leg of their qualifying playoff on Wednesday to move a big step closer to a place in next year's World Cup finals.

After scoring just three goals in their last four CONCACAF qualifiers at home, Mexico rediscovered their scoring touch as they outclassed the Oceania champions at the Azteca Stadium.

Defender Paul Aguilar opened the scoring for 'El Tri' in the 32nd minute and Raul Jimenez quickly added a second to give Mexico a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Striker Oribe Peralta scored twice in the second half and Rafael Marquez added the fifth.

Chris James grabbed a late consolation goal for New Zealand who will host the return leg in Wellington next Wednesday with the winners advancing to next year's tournament in Brazil. (Writing by Julian Linden in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)