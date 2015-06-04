June 4 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Mexico:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (2) 1999, 2011

Best performance: Group Stage (1999, 2011)

Drawn in Group F with France, England and Colombia

- -

Coach: Leonardo Cuellar

A former Mexico international who also played for Mexican club Pumas before moving to the United States, Cuellar is the only coach in the history of the Mexican women's program, having taken charge in 1998. Also oversees the various women's youth programs and is credited with turning Mexico into a respected presence in the women's game.

- -

Key player: Renae Cuellar. Age: 24. Forward

A California-born forward who has played professionally in the United States and Sweden, Cuellar will be the player Mexico look to for goals and creativity. She played for the Arizona Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners during her college career and has featured in the National Womens Soccer League in the United States FC Kansas City, Seattle Reign and Washington Spirit and also had a spell in Sweden with Sundsvalls DFF.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 25th

- -

How they qualified: 2014 CONCACAF Women's Championship third place

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emily Alvarado, Cecilia Santiago, Pamela Tajonar.

Defenders: Greta Espinoza, Alina Garcíamendez, Valeria Miranda, Christina Murillo, Kenti Robles, Arianna Romero, Bianca Sierra

Midfielders: Monica Alvarado, Fabiola Ibarra, Stephany Mayor, Teresa Noyola, Amanda Pérez, Verónica Pérez, Nayeli Rangel, Jennifer Ruíz, Maria Sanchez

Forwards: Ariana Calderón, Charlyn Corral, Renae Cuellar, Mónica Ocampo (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)